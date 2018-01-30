6,000 cocoa farmers register for insurance plan

Six thousand (6,000) cocoa farmers have been registered for the “Nyonkodo Farmer Life Plan”, an insurance scheme, launched by the Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Limited for its loyal customers.



The scheme combines pension, funeral package and educational support for children of farmers.

To qualify, the farmer should have done business with the licensed cocoa purchasing company for at least five years.



Mr. Pious Vincent Abakah, Head of Operations of the Company, said the farmer’s welfare was a top priority of the company.



He was presenting separate cheques for GH¢1,000.00 to the families of two deceased farmers at Bayerebon Number Five, a predominantly cocoa growing community near Bibiani in the Western Region.



He said the insurance cover was meant to aid the cocoa farmer in any “life’s unexpected moments”.



That, he added, was the way to go to make things better for those whose hard work had kept the nation’s economy going.



He said the company would up its incentive packages by way of the supply of inputs and scholarship awards to children of farmers to enable them pursue academic careers.



Mr. Abakah used the occasion to underline the company’s unwavering commitment to give strong support to the socio-economic development of communities in its operation area.



He said as a good corporate citizen, it would continue to live up to its society responsibility.



It was eager not just about growing their business but giving back to the communities, the profit it was making to transform the living conditions of the people, he added.



Ms. Adwoa Nyarko, a daughter of one of the deceased farmers, said they were grateful to the company for the support.

Management of the Nyonkopa Buying Company presenting a cheque to one of the beneficiary families

Source: GNA