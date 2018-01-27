Vice President’s photograph indicates he’s doing well  

Outdoor photographs of a healthy looking Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, with his wife, Samira, were Saturday posted on Facebook indicating that he is doing well as reported by government officials.

The couple, dressed in trendy winter clothing, appear to be walking to their destination in London.

There had been public speculation about the state of health of the otherwise very active and hardworking Vice President since the Government issued the statement about his sudden illness and subsequent medical leave to London on Friday, January 19, 2018.

The Minority in Parliament has demanded a disclosure on his health condition, a demand described as “hypocritical” by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu.

Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the Minister of Information, announced at a media conference last week that Dr Bawumia was doing well and would resume work soon.

Source: GNA