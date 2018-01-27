President Akufo-Addo leaves Ghana for AU Summit in Ethiopia

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Saturday to attend the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The President will join some 40 other African leaders for the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Governments of the Union that would run from Sunday, January 28, to Monday, January 29, 2018.

The Biannual Summit, under the theme; “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation,” is expected to reflect on the issues of security, politics, institutional reforms, continental free trade amongst other pressing matters.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by officials from the Presidency.

He is expected to return to the country on Wednesday January 30, 2018.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye will act as the President until his return.

Source: GNA