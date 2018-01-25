Makeup Ghana to host makeup and beauty week

Makeup Ghana, a social enterprise in the beauty industry has announced a weeklong activity from April 23 to 29 to promote and celebrate best practices in the makeup business.

The ‘Makeup and Beauty Week,’ is to create a platform to celebrate, reward and promote artiste, retailers, wholesalers, consumers, industry advocates and public sector partners of the makeup and beauty industry in Ghana.

The weeklong event on theme: “Makeup and Beauty – Catalyst for National and Economic Development,” is to properly project the economic impact of the makeup and beauty industry in Ghana, with emphasis on its importance in creating and empowering female entrepreneurs.

Ms Rebecca Donkor, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder, Makeup Ghana, speaking at a media briefing in Accra said activities outlined cover all aspects of the industry, embracing its national scope and its role in empowering both individual and corporate entrepreneurs within and outside the country.

She said from April 23rd to 24th there would be regional activities nationwide to celebrate the makeup and beauty industry to create awareness and offer services to customers.

On April 25th, 26th and 27th there is going to be the Africa Makeup and Beauty Fair at the La Palm Royal Beach where there would be seminars to treat topics that are relevant to the industry, exhibitions and live demos.

Ms Donkor said there would also be a run-way show which would be used to educate the public to know the type of makeup to wear at any given point in time.

She said this was very necessary as a lot of people wear makeup based on what they saw an artiste wearing, saying “this is wrong because we have makeup for every type of event”.

The CEO said on April 28th the second edition of the Ghana Makeup Awards would be held at Kempinski Gold Coast City in Accra to continue the mission of fostering excellence in the industry.

The Awards would celebrate pioneers, leading professionals and upcoming talents within the industry as well as businesses and brands who are contributing to the economic growth of the country.

She said this edition would feature a regional tour across the country to encourage an expanded and more diverse set of award nominees.

Nana Kwabena Owusu, the Business Development and Marketing Manager, Makeup Ghana, said ongoing public nominations of artists had been opened.

Makeup Ghana aims to create a unified platform that brings together makeup professionals, brands, beauty retailers as well as fashion and beauty content creators in Ghana under one umbrella to synergise and drive the industry.

The organisation seeks to achieve its targets through series of advocacy and consumer education campaigns, consultation services, training and capacity building for professional development of practitioners and artists.

Source: GNA