All set for 2017/18 Startimes GFA Gala

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially launched the 2017/18 Star Times Gala on Wednesday at its Headquarters in Accra.

The competition, which was last organised in 2005, has been reintroduced by the GFA to include 16 teams from the Premier league and Division One teams.

According to the organisers, the competition which is strictly by invitation will be played from Saturday, February 3 to Sunday, February 4.

The Nduom Stadium at Elmina would host all the games in the tournament. The competition rules for the tournament would allow 40 minutes of regulation time in the preliminary games.

The final match would however last for 60 minutes.

Participating clubs will receive $2,500 as appearance with the eventual winner taking home a total amount of $6,000.

The following teams would participate in the tournament ; Berekum Chelsea FC, Bechem United FC, Accra Great Olympics FC, Inter Allies FC, Techiman Eleven Wonders FC, Dreams FC,Medeama SC, Elmina Sharks FC, Ebusua Dwarfs FC, Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Wa All Stars FC, NEA Salamina FC,Vision FC, New Edubiase FC,FC Samartex, and Asante Kotoko SC.

