DVLA debunks sale of First Aid Kits

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has described as false, reports that their staff members were selling First Aid Kits at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

In a statement, the Authority said its directive issued on January 4, 2018 to all its Regional and District Offices to suspend the sale of such items, was still in force.

“Our checks from the Accra (37), Weija, Tema and Koforidua offices respectively, revealed that none of our staff carried out an exercise (task force) or mounted road check on the Nsawam- Suhum stretch to either force or compel drivers to buy the kits,” the DVLA said in a statement signed by Francis Asamoah Tuffour.

The Authority urged the public to report any individual or group of people who ply such trade in the name of DVLA to the nearest Police station or call the DVLA hotline on 0800160160 or 0302746760.

Source: GNA