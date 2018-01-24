Teachers’ applaud WASSCE date push back

The Association of Catholic Teachers, Ghana, (ACT), has applauded the decision to push back the date for the start of this year’s West African Senior High School Examination (WASSCE).

This, it indicated, was a welcomed relief to both the candidates and their teachers and a right step.

A statement signed by Mr. William Boakye Baafi, the Association’s National Coordinator, said it would provide space for adequate preparation for the examination.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially communicated that the start of this year’s WASSCE would be delayed by two months.

The association made reference to the situation in the past where final year SHS students spent two academic years and four months instead of three full academic years before writing the examination and said that was unhelpful.

That made it difficult to exhaustively deal with the syllabus and put tremendous pressure on students and teachers.

It reminded the school authorities to go the extra mile to make the most of the time extension to comprehensively cover the syllabus.

This was the way to go to achieve the intended outcome – strong performance by students, the statement added.

It hailed the government for taking the initiative to get the examination body, WAEC to extend the date.

Source: GNA