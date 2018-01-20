Veep off to London for medical leave

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday left Ghana for the United Kingdom for medical attention.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of

Staff, said his departure to the UK follows from the advice of his doctors, who attended to him.

Dr Bawumia in the early hours of Friday, January 19, 2018, reported feeling unwell.

He was attended to by his doctors, who had him undergo medical tests and observation.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by his wife, Samira.

GNA