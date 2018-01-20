First Lady commissions Mother and Baby Unit at KATH

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has commissioned the Mother and Baby Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), expressing fulfilment on the completion of the facility that is thrice the size of the old block.

With a built area of 2,722 square metres, the facility that cost 2.5 million dollars would provide greater and adequate spaces for the different types of procedures at the Hospital.

The facility, completed within five months, was named after the late Asantehemaa; as Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem II Centre.

The First Lady led the mobilisation of funds from well meaning Ghanaians and corporate Ghana following a documentary dubbed; “Next to Die” by Multi Media’s Seth Kwame Boateng.

It is expected to drastically help reduce the high infant and maternal mortality that had been recorded by the KATH over the years.

With its new space, the facility is expected to reduce the infections, which was the largest cause of sickness and mortality at the old obstetric and gynaecological block of the Hospital.

Expressing her contentment for successfully harnessing the goodwill and resources of all Ghanaians to accomplish her project, Mrs Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to propel that unity of purpose into building a Ghana beyond Aid.

“I stand here a fulfilled woman. I stand here a grateful mother. I stand here proud of my people.

“We did it by coming together as a people. We provided a place where our mothers and babies can receive care in dignity, with all due respect to people who give us life and to future generations. I feel fulfilled,” she said.

Sharing the journey of the project that began in May last year, the First Lady said Ghanaians were better together and were capable of solving their challenges.

“The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, dreams of a Ghana beyond Aid. This is a dream that consumes him. This has also become my dream and the dream of many others – men and women- whom we can trust to lead in achieving this dream,” Mrs Akufo-Addo said.

She said the story of the Mother and Baby Unit showed Ghanaians were capable of developing their own country given the enormous natural and human resources.

“We look forward to a day when Ghana sits at the negotiating table as worthy partners and from a position of strength. That is the President‘s dream,” the First Lady said.

She urged Management of the Hospital to ensure that it maintained the facility, adding that the Rebecca Foundation would provide the Hospital with every support to ensure a long lifespan.

Present at the function were Dr Oheneba Owusu–Danso, the Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the Minister of Health, the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, and Lady Julia Osei Tutu, wife of the Asantehene.

Also present were Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, the Reverend Dr Yinka Sarfo, the Dean of St Cyprian’s Anglican Church representing the Archbishop of Ghana, and Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams.

