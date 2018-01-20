Do not allow misunderstanding disturb your work – Deputy Supt. of Prisons 

Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Mrs Cecilia Aggrey Bluioey of the Winneba Local Prison has called on all in the service to unite and work as professionals.

She said misunderstandings would occur but this should not disrupt the work we do.

DSP Bluioey made the call at a meeting of the Winneba Prison Ladies Association Service held at Winneba.

The meeting was held to take stock on activities of the past year and deliberate on activities for the coming months.

You should embrace discipline and cohesion rather than to behave in a manner the Prison Service deems as inappropriate, she said.

DSP Bluioey said any officer who will indulge in acts contrary to the code of ethics of the service will be dealt with accordingly.

Assistant Divisional Prison Officer (ADP) Mr Augustine Bopam in charge of Winneba Local Prison, who chaired the meeting, commended the officers for their cooperation and urged them to continue in their efforts to raise the standard of the Service.

He urged them to be circumspective in their work, accord their superiors the needed respect and support towards the smooth running of the facility.

GNA