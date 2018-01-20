Prof Ameko urges universities to prepare students for job market

Professor Edmund Ameko, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Accra Technical University, has urged technical universities to adequately prepare students for the job market.

He also called on them to endeavour to enter into collaborations with any industry that was ready to offer them space for training students.

He noted that the new mandate of technical universities highlighted the gap between academia and industry, as such; a number of initiatives enrolled by the universities could turn out talented men and women to meet the needs of industry and country at large.

Prof Ameko made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, on the sidelines of a job recruitment seminar organised by the Accra Technical University, in collaboration with Marriot International Hotel.

The seminar forms part of a recruitment process by Marriot International Hotel to offer job opportunities to graduates.

The graduates were taken through an orientation session; opening graduates up to what was expected of them and guidelines in the application process, among others.

Prof Ameko said Accra Technical University had earlier partnered Enterprise Life Insurance Company where they trained 450 of its marketing students; adding that, this was a continuing arrangement.

He told the GNA that the Technical University had also partnered Caterpillar Incorporation, Movenpick, Alisa Hotel, Golden Tulip and all these were among initiatives they are pursuing aggressively as an institution.

Prof Ameko said the seminar only focused on graduands; stating that, with this arrangement with Marriot International Hotel and Accra Technical University, continuing students would also have a place for internship.

“It is important to attach practicality to our teaching, and these are among measures to ensure that when our students go out, they are well equipped for the world of work,” he added.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor said Accra Technical University was committed to combine theoretical training with the hands-on, problem solving and competency-based training methodology in training students.

Mr Felix Alornyenu, Director of Loss Prevention, Marriot Hotel – Accra, also told GNA that the company had vacancies for about 200 people. “We have to recruit people who are determined and committed to their future, and as well understanding that they are getting into a carrier that would change their lives,” he said.

Mr Alornyenu cited an example where the company engaged a group of ladies, who were later sent to Dubai for training in hospitality, and came back with experience, and therefore added that “if selected persons or graduands could show that capability, then the sky is the limit,” he stated.

Source: GNA