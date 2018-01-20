NCCE reinforces media partnership 

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Friday outlined measures to reinforce stronger partnership with the media to deepen and consolidate the country’s fourth republican democratic dispensation.

“The NCCE will in this year build a stronger working partnership with the media fraternity to stir up civic consciousness among the people of Ghana.

“Civic Education is a shared responsibility and the Commission extends a hand of cooperation to the media, civil society organisations and all well-meaning Ghanaians,” Ms. Josephine Nkrumah, NCCE Chairperson stated at the 2018 maiden press conference of the commission.

Ms Nkrumah said; “as the country celebrates 25 years of uninterrupted Constitutional and Democratic rule, which has seen exchange of power between different political parties, at least four times, is a significant achievement in Ghana’s democratic journey and we must commemorate it.

“We cannot afford to back pedal because the cost would be too high for the country. We cannot also underplay the important watch dog role that the media has played in this process, the role of civil society organsiations and certainly, the collective power of the people of Ghana”.

Ms Nkrumah also touted the contribution of the NCCE in sustaining Ghana’s democracy, “an accomplishment that sustains our democratic gains”.

The NCCE, as part of building the democratic dispensation, launched the National Constitution Week, which was a platform for the entire Ghanaian community to participate in discussions, and other activities on the Constitution to ensure that it continued to be a living document written on the heart and mind of the people for the sustenance of democracy and good governance.

The Commission also, as part of consolidating our democracy, launched the Constitution on Braille and sensitized the security services on their role in consolidating democracy.

The NCCE Chairperson noted that, the Commission would continue to play active role in protecting and safeguarding the principles of democracy.

She said in view of its mandate and to remain a relevant governance institution, the NCCE would improve civic education delivery through constantly re-engineering and building the capacity of its staffs…“we need to upgrade staffs skills and knowledge from orthodox to innovative approaches”.

Source: GNA