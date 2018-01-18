President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that his government had almost forgotten about the 2014 World Cup Commission of Enquiry.



He said the government is yet to make any decision on a government white paper from the Commission’s recommendations.



The president said this during his interaction with the media on Wednesday at the Flagstaff House, where he said the 2014 World Cup Commission government white paper had not been on his radar.



The president said he had not been concerned about the white paper, but will subsequently make the sports ministry to advise him to take a decision on it.



“To be honest I had forgotten about the 2014 white paper, but I have no doubt that my minister of sports is fully up to it and would advise in due course, what should be the reaction from me and the government. But it has not been something that has been on my radar,” the president noted.



On August 4, 2014, government commissioned a three- man Committee, chaired by Justice Senyo Dzamefe, following the negative fallout from the Black Stars campaign in the 2014 Brazil World Cup.



Established by Constitutional Instrument C.I 82 with C.I 65 giving it the guidelines to operate, the Commission had Moses Foh Amoaning, a private Legal Practitioner and Kofi Anokye Owusus Darko, a Football enthusiast as the other members.

Source: GNA