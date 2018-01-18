Hearts beats Kotoko in G-8 Semi-final clash

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Kumasi Asante Kotoko 4:2 on penalties to advance to the finals of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) G-8 tournament after a goalless draw game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



An expertly converted first penalty kick from Christopher Bonney set the victory stage for the Accra-based club in the shootout, with Jackson Owusu missing his first kick for Kotoko to give Hearts of Oak an early advantage.



Both Francis Morton and Baba Mahama scored their second kicks for Hearts and Kotoko respectively, pressure was put on Hearts of Oak defender Richard Akrofi to miss the third while Awudu Nafiu scored for the Porcupine Warriors to level the kicks at 2-2.



Patrick Razak scored the fourth kick to give the Accra based club another hope as Eric Donko missed his kick for the MTN FA Cup winners.



Midfielder Malik Akowuah boldly stepped forward and comfortably slotted home his kick for the Phobians to win the day over Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The Phobians by this win would be waiting for the winner of the second semifinal game between Medeama SC and Dreams FC at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, 18th January, 2018.

Source: GNA