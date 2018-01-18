Police arrests four suspected car snatchers

The Police in Winneba have arrested four persons suspected to have snatched a taxi cab from its driver at Gomoa Potsin in the Central Region last week.

ASP Irene Oppong, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said two of the suspects, Emmanuel Osei, 22 and Abdul Razak, 23 were grabbed hours after they had stolen the taxi with registration number GX 3027-17.



She said the other two were also arrested by the Kasoa Police on Tuesday.



According to her on Saturday January 13, the suspects boarded the victim’s taxi from the Winneba Roundabout to Gomoa Potsin.



She said on reaching the Potsin town, Emmanuel who was then seated at the front seat allegedly pulled machete on the driver and forced him to drive to the outskirts of the town while his accomplices then pushed him out of the car.



They then tied the victim with a rope and gagged him with a handkerchief and absconded with the car.



ASP Oppong said same day at about 1300 hours, the Accra Central District Police Command received information that a group of young men were offering a taxi cab for sale at Agblogbloshie.



She said Police officers were deployed to the scene and feigned interest in the car through which the suspects were arrested and upon interrogation confessed to the robbery.



They were handed over to the Winneba Police where upon an identification parade, the victim identified Emmanuel Osei as the one who sat in the front seat and pulled the machete on him.



She said the four suspects will be put before court.

Source: GNA