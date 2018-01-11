Two police officers killed, one hurt by robbers

Two police officers were in the early hours of Thursday shot dead by suspected armed robbers on the Kumawu-Drobonso road.



One other officer suffered severe gunshot wounds and is admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this to journalists and said the incident happened at about 0530 hours.



The officers were returning from a night patrol duty at the Drobonso Tent City when they were ambushed on a section of the road by a suspected robbery gang – numbering about eight.



The criminals had blocked the road with logs and as the police vehicle drove to the place, the robbers opened fire, leaving the pair dead and another seriously hurt.



She indicated that investigations were on-going and that no arrest had been made.



ASP Obeng vowed that they would go to every length to arrest and bring to justice those behind the dastardly act.

Source: GNA