Akufo-Addo nominates Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor

The much awaited news that sparked lots of speculation has finally been settled. The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Mr. Martin Amidu, a former Attorney-General as the Special Prosecutor, subject to Parliament’s approval.

The announcement was made today January 11, 2018 in a press release issued from the Presidency.

The President indicated that Mr. Amidu was nominated by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo and submitted to him. By this announcement, the President has expressed his acceptance of the choice.

“I have accepted the Attorney-General’s nomination, and will, in turn, submit for Parliament’s approval, when it reconvenes on January 23, 2018, for its first meeting of this new year, the name of Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu to be the first Special Prosecutor under the law,” he was quoted as saying in the release.

Mr. Amidu is a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress and was the party’s running mate in the 2000 elections.

He has carved a niche for himself and earned hero status when he sought to pursue the retrieval of a GH¢51 million judgement debt paid to the businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome by the government.

The New Patriotic Party campaigned against corruption and the party promised in its manifesto the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor when elected into office.

In November 2017, Parliament passed the Office of the Special Prosecutor Law, the Office of Special Prosecutor Act, Act 663, 2018 and the President assented to it on January 2, 2018.

Based on his track record and stance on corruption, Amidu has the confidence of most Ghanaians.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi