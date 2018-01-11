Ghana inflation ends 2017 at 11.8%

The year-on-year inflation rate inched up to 11.8 per cent in December from the 11.7 per cent recorded in November 2017.

Mr Baah Wadieh, Acting Government Statistician, attributed the rise to an increase in the rates of inflation for the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and other Fuels group, Clothing and Footwear group, and furnishings, among others.

The Food and non-alcoholic beverages group recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 8.0 per cent up marginally from 7.9 per cent recorded in November.

Two sub-groups of the food and non-alcoholic beverages group, however, recorded an inflation rate higher than the group’s average rate of 8.0 per cent. The sub-groups were Vegetables 10 per cent and Fish and Sea food 8.8 per cent.

The non-food group inflation was unchanged at 13.6 per cent.

Four subgroups of the non-food group recorded year-on-year inflation rates higher than the group’s average rate of 13.6 per cent.

Clothing and Footwear recorded the highest rate of 18.8 per cent, Transport 18.7 per cent, Recreation and Culture 17.5 per cent, and Furnishing, Household Equipment and Routine maintenance 15.2 per cent.

At the regional level, the year-on-year inflation rate ranged from 10.2 per cent in the Upper East Region to 12.8 per cent in the Upper West Region.

Four regions, Greater Accra, Upper West, Brong Ahafo, and Ashanti, recorded inflation rates above the national average of 11.7 per cent.

Upper East region recorded the lowest inflation rate of 10.2 per cent.

