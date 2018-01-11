Koforidua Hospital builds GH¢900,000 oxygen plant

The Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua, has built a GH¢900,000.00 oxygen plant to assure the facility of adequate supply of the vital chemical element to save lives.



The project was financed from its internally generated funds (IGF).



Dr. Kwame Anim Boamah, the Medical Director, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the plant had been producing 3,500 cubic centimeters of the colorless, odorless gas every day.



This is twice the size of the hospital’s daily requirement.



He added that, it had significantly helped to save cost, considering the fact that they spent a total of GH¢500,000.00 on oxygen purchase in one year – 2016.



Dr. Boamah spoke of plans to sell the excess gas to raise money to support the hospital’s operation.

Source: GNA