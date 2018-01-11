Court remands 38 illegal miners

Thirty-eight (38) alleged illegal miners seized by the joint military/police taskforce “Operation Vanguard” in Konongo-Odumase have been ordered to be held in remand prison by the Juaso Circuit Court.



Nine other persons standing trial with them for providing security at the illegal mining sites were, however, granted bail.



They all pleaded not guilty and would make their next appearance on Wednesday, January 17.



Police Superintendent Julius Kpebbeson, told the court, presided over by Mr. Yussif Assibey, that they were caught right in the act of digging for gold at different locations on January 08.



He added that an excavator, three compressor machines, motorbike and a chainsaw machine, were seized from them.

Source: GNA