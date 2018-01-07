Group unhappy with license fee for TV sets under repairs

The Volta Regional branch of the Ghana Electronics Servicing Technicians Association (GESTA) has expressed dissatisfaction with the payment of license fees on television sets under repair.

Mr Peter Kumah, the Regional Chairman of the Association, told the Ghana News Agency that the Association was not against the payment of TV License fees but was unhappy that members were being asked to pay for two licenses, one for using a television set at the shop and another for television sets under repair.

He said it meant that television sets under repair were attracting double license fees because the owners too were required to pay for them and called for a second look at the Law.

Mr Kumah said what could be done was to ensure that television owners who sent their sets for repairs added their licenses to prove ownership and payment of fees.

He said the fees were also too high and called for review to encourage all to pay and stated the readiness of the Association to help the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to implement the Policy.

Mr Kumah appealed to GBC to educate the public on the payment by the dealer, owner and repairer on the same television set.

Source: GNA