EIP Business Plan Competition extends to Tamale

The next phase of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) Business Plan Competition is to be held in Tamale on January 8, 2018, for applicants from the Northern Region.

The Business Plan Competition is being organised by the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), together with its Private Sector Implementation Partner (PSIP) African SME Organisation under the Ministry of Business Development.

NEIP has contracted the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) to put together a curriculum and facilitators for the regional training of more than 6000 applicants.

The first 700 applicants from Accra were trained at the National Centre for Tertiary Education in December last year.

A statement from NEIP and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the first edition had a positive feedback from applicants.

Ashanti and Upper West regions follow on the 10th of January with training at KNUST CCB Auditorium and the GNAT Hall respectively.

Training in the Brong Ahafo and Upper East regions would begin on the 12th of January, 2018, at the GNAT Halls in the various capitals.

The statement said information on other regional training sessions will be made available in due time.

Businesses will be assisted based on a four-tier SME Support Ecosystem. This includes Advisory Services, Access to Finance (seed capital, loans, equity), Access to Market and Policy (providing a conducive SME Ecosystem).

It said applicants would be thoroughly trained on developing a world standard business plan and a sustainable business model, which would equip them with enough knowledge to be able to run as independent businesses.

The curriculum would be available online for free download.

Source: GNA