Government releases more than GH¢14m to pay teachers’ arrears

The Ministry of Finance has released GH¢14,172, 313.23 for the payment of outstanding transfer grants, allowances and salary arrears for validated teachers engaged between January 2013 and December 2016.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia made the disclosure at the Fifth Quadrennial and 52nd National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) at Cape Coast on Thursday.



He said the release of the funds showed government’s commitment and demonstration to improve the working conditions of teachers.



“Government places a very high premium on education because a motivated teacher is committed to delivering on the vision of the President and the Government,” he stated.



The Vice President noted that the issue of validation and arrears of teachers had bedeviled the educational sector for years, with newly engaged teachers bemoaning the long delays they had to endure before receiving their salaries.



He, therefore, gave the assurance that the Government would do everything humanly possible to better the lives of teachers to ensure quality output.

Source: GNA