Special Prosecutor will put public officers under scrutiny – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Thursday, said the signing of the Special Prosecutor’s Bill by the President into law is a significant step and determination by government to fight corruption in the country.

He said the legislation would ensure that both the past and present public officers would be under the microscope and held accountable for their actions and inactions.

This, he said, would help the government to fight corruption and ensure the prudent use of the natural resources for the benefit of all.

Vice President Bawumia made the remarks at the 85th Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana at Pomadze in the Greater Accra Region, on Thursday.

The event was on the theme: “Ensuring a Disciplined Society: The Role of Religion”.

‘‘The Special Prosecutor Act is going to be an instrument to help ensure discipline and am sure by the grace of Allah, when the President makes the appointment of the Special Prosecutor, we will see somebody who has the integrity and credibility to undertake this major task that the nation is waiting for.

‘‘If you’re a public official who has been given the responsibility over the public purse and you’re interested in stealing the people’s money that is the highest form of indiscipline and unpatriotism that you can find.

‘‘So as a nation, if we’re going to make sure the resources that God has given us are well utilised in the interest of the people, then this issue of corruption must be stamped out,’’ he emphasised.

The Vice President said the nation had been endowed with many natural resources, but due to widespread corruption and indiscipline, it had dragged back the development efforts of the nation, and, thus, culminating in poverty amongst the populace.

He said the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, five days ago, signed five bills into law, including the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Coastal Development Authority, the Middle-belt Development Authority and Northern Development Authority and the Zongo Development.

This, he said, showed government’s determination to stamp out corruption and ensure discipline in the country, adding ‘‘without discipline the nation would not move forward’’.

Vice President Bawumia bemoaned indiscipline in the society, saying; ‘‘Corruption can be found at all facets of the society so it cannot be placed at the doorsteps of religion therefore religious institutions has a major role to play in ensuring a disciplined society’’.

Source: GNA