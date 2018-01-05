Liverpool Star Salah wins Africa Footballer of the year

Liverpool star Mohammed Salah has been crowned the 2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) footballer of the year at the Aiteo CAF Awards, held at the Accra International Conference Center on Thursday.

The Egyptian shrugged off competition from the 2016 winner Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang who plays for German side Borrusia Dortmund and Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane for the flagship award of the night.

The 25 year old played a pivotal role in aiding Egypt to book a ticket to the 2018 World Cup in Russia after 28 years of absence and finished runners up at the last Africa Cup of Nations.

At his old club side AS Roma, he scored 15 goals to finish second behind Serie A behind Juventus before joining Liverpool, where he’s currently the leading goal scorer in the league.

After 26 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, Salah has scored 23 goals and registered eight assists.

In his speech, he described the season as a good one for him adding that, he would continue to work extra hard to win more of the awards.

“This award is very important to my career and it won’t end here.

I’ll continue to work extra hard to win more of it”. He stated.

In other award categories, Hector Cuper who guided Egypt to qualify for the 2018 World Cup was named the coach of the year whilst Nigerian Asisat Oshoala emerged as the female player of the year.

Zambian youth player Parson Dhaka was named the youth player of the year, whilst Moroccan team Wydad Athletic Club was the 2017 club of the year.

The National team of the year was Egypt having finished second at the 2017 AFCON and qualifying to the biggest football competition in the World and South Africa U20 women’s team was named the National Women’s team of the year.

President of Ghana Nana Akuffo Addo and President elect in Liberia George Oppong Weah were presented with the Platinum awards and Ibrahim Sunday was awarded with the legendary award.

Source: GNA