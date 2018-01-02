Upper West Council wants chiefs to flush out rosewood companies

Upper West Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has appealed to chiefs and land owners to flush out all rosewood harvesting companies operating in the region to save the environment.

The RCC said the activities of these companies, who come under the guise of permits, were a threat to the already fragile environment, saying, it did not recognise such permits and had communicated same to all District Assemblies in the region.

Mr. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, Deputy Upper West Regional Minister made the appeal on the occasion of the “Kukur Bagr” Festival of the Chiefs and People of the Fielmuo Traditional Area at Fielmuo in the Sissala West District.

He explained that the harm and damage caused by these companies on the environment were unimaginable and that the earlier they stood against the practice in the region, the better for all of them.

The Regional Minister warned all facilitators of such illegal act to desist from it else, they would be dealt with mercilessly according to the laws of the country.

Mr. Issahaku also cautioned all and sundry against the unlawful practice of bush burning, which unfortunately had become a ritual and a norm in most parts of the region.

“Bush burning destroys living organisms in the soil; economic trees, farm produce and electricity poles are burnt every year leading to significant socio-economic loss to individuals and the community at large”, he said

In this regard, he appealed to all farmers and cattle herdsmen to collaborate with chiefs, elders and Assembly members to fight this menace which was threatening the fabrics of society.

On the celebration of the festival, Mr. Issahaku commended the Chiefs and people for instituting the festival and not only using it for merry making but also as a tool to spearhead the development of the Traditional Area.

He said the theme: “Preserving our Cultural Values, a Tool for the Formation of the Youth for National Development” was appropriate because of the immense importance of the youth in development.

The Deputy Regional Minister said the challenge confronting the country however, was the reality of unemployment as many parents look on with frustration seeing their grown up children sitting at home without any means to start an independent life.

Mr. Issahaku said it was for this reason that the government intended to make agriculture which is the leading driver of growth in Ghana’s economy more attractive and a sustainable avenue for employment and investment for both Ghanaians and foreigners alike.

Mr. Ivan Moayir, Chairman of the Fielmuo Area Development Association (FADA) noted that the festival was most importantly aimed at instilling in the youth those moral values cherished by society and also rekindle the spirit of living in peace with neighbours and family.

He said the request to upgrade the Fielmuo clinic to a polyclinic was very dear to them and urged government to pay attention to the request to help guarantee the health of the people.

Mr. Moayir called for the creation of a Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centre at Fielmuo to help address the challenge of students travelling 30kms to Gwollu every year to write the exam.

Source: GNA