Court declares Trust owners of lands behind Ghana Trade Fair site

The East Dadekotopon Development Trust (EDDT) has tasked the public to beware of several persons parading themselves as land owners of over 3,000 acres of land situated behind the Ghana International Trade Fair Site.



According to the Trust, the Court of Appeal in its judgment dated on November 30, 2017 has held that the trust had the legitimate title to lands situated at Tse Addo, Opintin, and La Dadekotopon among others.



At a press conference in Accra, Nii Odoi Yemo, Executive Secretary of the Trust noted that some fraudsters carried some questionable rulings from some lower court indicating that they were owners of these lands and they went ahead to dupe innocent persons.



Nii Yemo said it was therefore prudent that ”any purchaser or investor in the trust lands to engage competent lawyers to do independent and proper due diligence for them before parting with monies or have themselves blamed.”



He further appealed to landguards, vigilante groups and other security personnel who are being used by illegal developers to be guided by the decisions of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.



Nii Yemo recalled that there had been over six cases before the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court and both courts had affirmed that the Trust hold title of those lands which were registered on October 2, 2003.



He said the courts also held that matters that had been disposed of could not be brought back by parties themselves or their privies.



Giving a background to the issue, Nii Yemo said in 2012, one Nii Stephen Maley sued the Trust claiming 378.23, acres of the land situated at Opintin, La covered by the Trust’s Land Certificate Number GA 19310 as family land.



According to him, Maley claimed his family acquired the land from the La Stool in 1927 but the Trust denied that vehemently and explained that it was the owner of the large parcel of land and same as contained in its land certificate pursuant to a consent judgment of an Accra High Court dated on 12th July 2001.



He told the media that on February 27, last year, the High Court dismissed Maley’s claim and affirmed the title of the Trust.



Nii Yemo said Maley, who was not satisfied with the High Court decision proceeded to the Court of Appeal which affirmed the decision of the High Court.

Speaking on the closure of the trust’s offices, Nii Kwade Okropong I, Chairman of the Trust, said members of the trust petitioned the Inspector General of Police and was therefore expecting swift response.



According to Nii Okropong, they would not like to take the law into their hands and would go to the court to quash the decision of a lower court that allowed some persons to lock up their offices.



He explained that the trust had been formed by prominent persons and representatives of the various families and chiefs in La to perform legitimate functions relating to investments in those lands.

Source: GNA