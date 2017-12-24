Rawlings offered himself as sacrificial lamb on December 31-Bedzrah

Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, MP for Ho West, has lauded for former President Jerry John Rawlings for his sense of national duty and sacrifice to nation.

He said the former President unselfishly offered himself up as “sacrificial lamb” for Ghana, on December 31, 1981, (36 years ago), on the event of the revolution of that year, and needs to be appreciated for that sacrifice.

“We will be celebrating J J Rawlings, who on that day offered himself and started the long road for the freedom and democracy we are enjoying, on that day, at the 36th anniversary of Revolution Day in Ho, the capital of the Volta Region,” Mr Bedzrah said this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at the Parliament House in Accra.

Mr Bedzrah, who is also the Dean for the Volta caucus in Parliament and the Local Organising Committee of the celebration, said all is set for a successful commemoration of this year’s Revolution Day to be held under the theme “Uniting around the Principles of Probity, Accountability and Social Justice.”

“The programme is expected begin with a route march from Dome Park, Ho at 0600hrs through the principal streets of Ho to end at the Captain Nfodjo Park – Civic Centre, where we shall all converge for a series of activities to climax the event,” he said.

The lawmaker said former President Rawlings, the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) hailed from the Volta Region- the region could also be seen as having the soul of the party.

He said the observation of Revolution Day is enshrined in the Constitution of the NDC, and this year’s celebration would attract former Presidents Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama, as well as prominent traditional rulers of the region.

“The Local Organising Committee has so far enjoyed tremendous support from all stakeholders including Former President Rawlings’ Office, Former President Mahama’s Office, party leadership at the National and the Regional level, the Parliamentary Minority Caucus, Volta MPs Caucus, cadres and all other wings of our great NDC,” Mr Bedzrah said.

He said apart from the estimated 2000 people who would come from the Volta Region, celebrants would come also from other regions, especially from the Central and Brong Ahafo Regions.

“Chiefs, security services and the good people of the Volta Region have all been extremely supportive in our organization,” Mr Bedzrah said, adding that, “we are looking forward to welcoming all believers in the revolution, to Ho as we observe what promises to be a memorable event.”

Aside the route march, there would be a durbar of the chiefs and people, a wreath-laying ceremony and lighting of the perpetual flame.

Source: GNA