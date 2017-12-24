I will prosecute all corrupt officials irrespective, in due course – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated his government’s readiness to prosecute all corrupt officials irrespective of their backgrounds.

He said “one by one we shall see, when the time comes, the clear lines between corruption and politics would be for all to see it’s just a matter of time”.



President Akufo- Addo who was speaking at a durbar of the chiefs and people of New Juaben, at the Koforidua Jackson park, to round off a three-day tour of the region said, people were speculating that he was corrupt hence his inability to prosecute corrupt officials as per his campaign promise.



He said “to the extent that people have associated my government to corrupt acts” mentioning the vetting of Mr Boakye Agyarko Minister for Energy, the alleged bribery at the presidency and the latest bribery allegation involving the Ministry of Trade and Industry in the just ended Expatriates awards.



President Akufo-Addo declared that “these are all attempts to label my government as corrupt, but they will not wash” and assured Ghanaians that no stone would be left unturned in tackling corruption so that all Ghanaians would benefit from the state resources.



He said the objective of the tour was to say thank you for the massive support in votes obtained from the people in the Eastern region making it possible for him to win power on Dec 7 last year, adding “I will forever be grateful to you for this gesture”.



The President assured the chiefs that he would always listen to them in efforts to build the Ghana he envisaged for and appealed for support in al the government policies mentioning the planting for food and jobs as one area that would make jobs available.



Mr Yaw Osafo-Marfo, the Senior Minister said President Akufo-Addo had been faithful to Ghanaians by delivering on his campaign promises in a short time, mentioning the free SHS, restoration of teacher and nursing training allowances and added that there was more to come.



Source: GNA