NCCE sensitises beauticians on tax compliance

A sentisation programme on tax compliance has been organised for members of the Ghana Beauticians Association in the Cape Coast Metropolis on the need to honour their tax obligations for socio-economic development.

The programme, which was organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority, formed part of NCCE’s renewed campaign to educate the citizenry, especially those in the informal sector, to better appreciate the need to pay their taxes.

The participants were taken through the rights of the tax payer, the need to pay tax, the importance of taxes to the state, and some behavioural aspects of tax collectors, which were unlawful and corruptible.

Mrs Florence Sackey, a Senior Civic Education Officer at the Cape Coast Metro of NCCE, explained that tax payment was a civic responsibility of every Ghanaian to help the Government provide the needed infrastructure.

She noted that efforts of the Government in developing the country’s infrastructure would stall if people dodged tax payment and urged everybody to change their attitude toward taxes.

“Once citizens are up to the task and meet their tax obligations they also have the ability to share their views on national development, especially in their immediate environs and hold public officers accountable,” she said.

Mrs Sackey, therefore, encouraged the beauticians to live up to their civic responsibility of paying tax on the income they earned.

She also urged all eligible tax payers to do so to avoid prosecution.

Source: GNA