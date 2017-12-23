“Board taxis only at taxi ranks”- Police alerts women

The Police in Kumasi has advised female passengers to board taxis only at designated taxi ranks and never by the road side in order not to fall prey to the nefarious activities of a criminal taxi driver gang operating in the Metropolis.

Ladies who also close from nighttime programmes during the yuletide should also move and hire taxis in groups and insist that drivers take the designated, main routes to their agreed destinations.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, gave the advice at a press briefing in Kumasi and added that this does not only happen at night under the cover of darkness, but in broad day light as well.

The advice comes in the wake of the recent upsurge of criminal taxi drivers who target only lady passengers and rob them of their monies and other valuables at obscure places en route to the agreed destinations and leave them to their fate in bushy areas.

She said one Cecilia Boakye Fordjour, 58, a victim sustained serious injuries and died on arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, (KATH), about two-months ago.

“ A three-member gang, made up of Emmanuel Fosu, alias Aljaji, Farouk Ahmadu, alias “Burger” and Saliu Yakubu, alias Baba Tunde, who used an Opel Astra cab to rob unsuspecting female passengers within Kumasi and its environs had been arrested”, she added.

ASP Juliana told the media that Amadu, had confessed to the crime and spoke of how he and his accomplices killed the victim.

The Police PRO said another person, Akwasi Yeboah, 26, belonging to a different syndicate but used the same modus operandi, was arrested on November 09, for the same offence, meanwhile, his accomplices managed to escape.

Trial is on course for the culprits, she said.

Source: GNA