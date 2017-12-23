Government committed to ensuring and maintaining security- President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the nation of Government’s commitment to promote the security of the citizenry, reduce crime and maintain law and order.

“I wish to assure the Ghanaian people that their safety and security at all times, are of the utmost concern and importance to government,” he said at the re-launch of ‘Operation Calm Life’, in Accra on Friday.

Operation Calm Life, originally launched in the early 2000’s, and re-launched severally, is a joint military and police operation aimed at combating crime and maintaining peace, security and stability in the country, through coordinated security exercises.

The re-launch has been necessitated by the perceived upsurge in crime, coupled with the emerging issues of vigilantism, the proliferation of light weapons, the menace of land guards and the vexed one on Fulani herdsmen.

At a smartly turned-out parade of personnel of Operation Calm Life at the Police Training School at Tesano, President Akufo-Addo reminded the public that security was a shared responsibility.

Thus, the public should collaborate with the security agencies to ensure that law and order was maintained in accordance with the rule of law.

“Our security agencies have been mandated to keep you safe…please help them in the discharge of their noble duty,” he urged.

President Akufo-Addo said though ‘Operation Calm Life’ had been re-launched several times, owning to logistical constraints and the changing dynamics of crime, his administration intended to buck the trend by scaling up the exercise by providing the necessary input for its success and sustainability.

In furtherance of this, government has re-tooled the operation with 200 vehicles, as well as 300 motorcycles, to enable the personnel undertaking the operation to work effectively and efficiently to ensure security during the yuletide and the New Year.

The President said that apart from addressing the logistical constraints of the security institutions, government would invest heavily in technology to fight crime.

“Government, I assure you, is committed to resourcing the security agencies to effectively carry out their mandate and help maintain the stability of the nation in the quest to build a progressive and prosperous Ghana.”

Commending the security agencies for their keen sense of patriotism and professionalism that has led to tons of stable security outlook for Ghana, President Akufo-Addo urged that the operation be carried out with the “seriousness and diligence it deserves”.

He reminded them that the operation was to curb criminal activity and not intended for the harassment or intimidation of the population.

“I therefore entreat you to be mindful of the law and the rights of the citizenry in the discharge of your duties.

“I am confident that the professionalism not the men and women of the security agencies would be demonstrated and they would do their best to ensure the Ghanaian people enjoy a peaceful Christmas.”

Source: GNA