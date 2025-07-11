Three boards inaugurated for standards, trade and investment organisations

Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Agribusiness, Wednesday inaugurated boards of three separate institutions to stimulate Ghana’s processes of boosting intra-continental trade.

The institutions are the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM), Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare echoed the importance of the work of the three institutions in driving investments into the country, ensuring consumer safety and increasing commerce through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative.

She said: “It is our best bet. We need to do a lot of standard harmonisation because once we harmonise our standards with other countries it makes the trading with those countries very easy under the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

Citing recent issues of substandard products onto the Ghanaian market, the Minister encouraged the Ghana Standard Authority to ensure that customers and consumers were protected.

She gave the government’s assurance of supporting the Board and Management of GSA to protect the safety of consumers, while making industry contribute to the development of the country.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare said the government remained committed to making the GIPC law more robust and effective, to stimulate the attraction and retention of high-quality investment in support of economic transformation and job creation agenda.

The Minister charged the Board of GEXIM to deliver its mandate professionally and in a manner that would empower Ghanaian manufacturers to enhance value addition to the country’s resources for exports.

Mr Hudu Mogtari, Board Chair, Ghana Standards Authority, assured of their dedication to safeguarding consumer interests and supporting industrial development through enhanced standardisation and regulatory enforcement.

Dr Joseph Nyakotey Dorh, Board Chair, GEXIM, outlined five-key focus areas to transform the bank’s mandate, aligning its work to the President’s vision for a 24-hour economy.

The areas are agriculture and agri-business, especially rice and poultry production, garment and apparel manufacturing, food production, import substitution and export promotion.

“We are going to ensure that investors are not unduly restrained by certain obstacles. Rather, our laws and investment climate will be more flexible to the various priority areas that they would like to invest in,” Mr Akwasi Oppong-Fosu, Board Chair, GIPC, said.

The GIPC members include Deputy Trade Minister Sampson Ahi, Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem, GIPC CEO Simon Madjie, John Awuah, CEO, Ghana Association of Banks, Mercy Afrowa Needjan, Greater Accra Markets Association President, Major Christine Naa Adoley Oko (Rtd), Dr. Reuben Owusu Gyamfi, Dr Zakaria Mumuni, and Dr Audrey Smock Amoah.

Mr Sampson Ahi (MP), Deputy Trade Minister, Ms Matilda Asante-Aseidu, Second Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana, Sylvester Adinam Mensah, Acting CEO, GEXIM, Mr Samuel Danquah Arkhurt, Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur, Stephen Abbas Miezan, Adamu Robert Akati, and Millicent Samira Lardi Glawu are on the GEXIM Board.

The 12-member board of GSA comprises Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse, Prof. Ransford Edward Van Gyamfo, Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke, Appiah Kusi Adomako, and Michael Agbeko Kwadjo Seneyah.

The rest are Roderick Kwabena Daddey-Agyei, Dramani Bukari, Samuel Akrofi, Charles Tortoe, Jane Dede Senam Tachie-Menson, and Rodaline Zumale Adama.

Source: GNA