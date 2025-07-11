More than 6,800 expected to vote in Ablekuma North rerun

The Electoral Commission (EC) Thursday said it is ready to conduct a rerun of the Ablekuma North Parliamentary election in 19 polling stations on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Polls will open at 0700 hours and close at 1700 hours, with a total of 6,839 voters expected to cast their ballot.

The results from the 19 polling stations will complete the 281 polling station results required to determine the winner of the Ablekuma North parliamentary election initially held on December 7, 2024.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, Dr Bossman Asare, Deputy EC Chair in Charge of Corporate Services, said the Commission was interested in bringing finality to the Ablekuma North impasse, hence the rerun.

While rejecting allegations that the Commission was influenced by external forces to conduct the rerun, he assured that the elections would be transparent, free and fair.

“We state categorically that Ghana’s electoral management body is an independent body and will not be dictated to by any person or institution,” Dr Asare said.

The EC expressed concern over the fear created in its staff in the aftermath of the Ablekuma North elections and appealed to the Election Security Taskforce to provide adequate security to guarantee their safety.

“We trust that the police and the National Election Security Task Force will provide a detailed security before, during and after the process so we can vote and work in peace,” Dr Asare added.

Following a meeting with the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress on Tuesday, July 1, the EC announced that it had taken a decision to rerun the elections in 19 polling stations to resolve the impasse in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

The Commission explained that the selection of the 19 polling stations was because the scanned results used for the collation were not verified by the Presiding Officers responsible for those Polling Stations.

The EC had initially collated the results for all but three of the polling stations.

However, the process was flagged by the NDC, who took issue with the Commission’s decision to use scanned results sheets provided by the NPP following the destruction of the EC’s results sheets on the day of collation.

The NDC had called for a rerun of the election in 37 polling stations whereas the NPP maintained that the results from three outstanding polling stations should be collated to declare the winner.

An application filed by the NPP, seeking to temporarily prevent the EC from re-running the elections at 19 out of 281 polling stations was dismissed by the High Court in Accra on July 9, 2025.

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Ablekuma North Constituency, who filed the application, has confirmed that she would participate in the elections in spite of her party initially announcing a boycott.

The 19 outstanding polling stations for the rerun are God First International School (Darkuman 1); Pentecost Church Mount Zion Assembly (Kwashieman); DVLA Office- Awoshie Adamami 2, and Living Spring Day Nursery, Kwashie Bu 1.

The others are: The Lord’s Pentecostal Church Kwashie Bu; Presby Church Odorkor 4; Church of Pentecost North Odorkor 4, Methodist Church Odorkor 1, St. John Baptist Church Odorkor 1; Radiantway Preparatory School, and Ateco School Complex, Odorkor.

The rest are: South Odorkor 4 and 5 School, Odorkor 3; Pentecost Church, Tweneboa 2; Light of Gospel Miracle Chapel, Tweneboa 2; MTTD Odorkor Divisional Station, Odorkor 1; Roman Catholic Church, Busia Junction, Odorkor 1, and Bethel Baptist Church Sakaman 1.

Source: GNA