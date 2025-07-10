Young man receives 25 years jail sentence for robbery

The Ofaakor Circuit Court in the Central East Region has sentenced a 20-year-old man to 25 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for robbery.

Mohammed Bello, who admitted to the offence, was convicted and sentenced accordingly.

A police brief issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Victor Kofi Dooso, Head of the Public Affairs Unit at the Regional Police Command, stated that the incident occurred on July 6, 2025, at about 0030 hours, at Dabanyin near Gomoa Buduatta Junction along the Kasoa–Winneba road.

According to the police, the convict, together with four accomplices currently at large, robbed drivers and passengers of various belongings.

He said the stolen items included mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money.

“Through a swift and intelligence-led police response, Mohammed Bello was arrested within the vicinity while trying to escape,” the statement said.

DSP Dooso added that a search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of cash totalling GH¢3,740.00, two Samsung smartphones, one Tecno Spark 20, an Itel keypad phone, an Itel power bank, a lady’s purse, five sticks of cigarettes, a wristwatch, a headset, a mobile phone charger head, and a pair of sandals which was identified by one of the victims during investigations.

“After thorough and painstaking investigations, he was arraigned on July 8, 2025, where he pleaded guilty to the charges of robbery and was subsequently sentenced to 25 years imprisonment with hard labour,” the Public Relations Officer said.

“The Central East Regional Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the public by bringing all accomplices of this crime to face the full rigors of the law,” he added.

Source: GNA