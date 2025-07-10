NDC Constituency Organizer locks up NADMO office because he didn’t get appointed

Mr Wodey Samuel, the Hohoe Constituency Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has locked up the office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Municipality.

He said the action was to protest an unfair treatment given him as the rightful person to occupy the office as the Municipal Director.

Mr Wodey said he was the one tipped for the position but was given to Mr Raphael Kumaga, the Deputy Organizer.

He said it was the expectation that the anomaly was corrected as soon as possible for peace to reign because the office would remain locked.

Although the Municipal Chief Executive is yet to speak about the occurrence, staff will remain absent from work.

Mr Newton Darkey, Hohoe Constituency Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC), condemned the incident.

He said Mr Wodey refused to accept the position when he was contacted and rather opted for a different one.

Mr Darkey said the current Director replaced Mr Wodey, adding that while Mr Wodey was unsuccessful in the position he opted for, he then made a ‘u-turn’ to occupy the position he rejected, which was no longer vacant.

Source: GNA