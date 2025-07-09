Loneliness linked to over 871,000 deaths annually

A World Health Organization (WHO) report has linked loneliness to over 100 deaths every hour, totalling more than 871,000 global fatalities each year.

The WHO Commission on Social Connection revealed in its report that one in six people globally experience loneliness, with significant consequences for physical and mental health, well-being, and economic productivity.

WHO defines social connection as the ways people interact with others; loneliness as the painful feeling resulting from a gap between desired and actual connections; and social isolation as a lack of sufficient social ties.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, noted that despite the limitless opportunities for connection in today’s world, increasing numbers of people feel isolated and alone.

He warned that beyond individual impacts, unaddressed loneliness and social isolation could cost societies billions through health care, education, and employment losses.

The report highlights that loneliness affects people of all ages, particularly youth and those in low- and middle-income countries.

Among individuals aged 13–29, between 17–21 per cent reported feeling lonely, with the highest rates among teenagers.

In low-income countries, about 24 per cent reported loneliness—double the 11 per cent in high-income countries.

“Even in a digitally connected world, many young people feel alone. As technology reshapes our lives, we must ensure it strengthens, not weakens human connection,” Ms. Chido Mpemba, Co-chair of the WHO Commission and Advisor to the African Union Chairperson, stated.

She stressed that policies must embed social connection across sectors such as digital access, health, education, and employment.

Although data on social isolation is more limited, it is estimated to affect one in three older adults and one in four adolescents. Vulnerable groups—such as people with disabilities, refugees, LGBTQ+ individuals, indigenous populations, and ethnic minorities—often face additional barriers to social connection.

Ms. Mpemba noted that the root causes of loneliness and isolation are varied, including poor health, low income, limited education, living alone, inadequate infrastructure, weak public policy, and digital influences.

The report cautions about the mental health risks associated with excessive screen time and negative online experiences, particularly for youth.

It further outlines the health and economic consequences: social connection reduces inflammation, supports mental health, lowers the risk of major diseases, and can prevent premature death.

It also enhances community safety and prosperity.

In contrast, loneliness and isolation increase the risk of stroke, heart disease, diabetes, cognitive decline, depression, and early mortality.

“People who were lonely [are] twice as likely to get depressed,” the report noted, also linking loneliness to anxiety, self-harm, and suicidal thoughts.

At the societal level, the report said loneliness weakened social cohesion and incurred high costs in lost productivity and health care.

It said communities with strong social ties tended to be more resilient and responsive to crises.

The WHO affirmed that solutions existed at national, community, and individual levels—from awareness campaigns and policy reforms to building inclusive social infrastructure such as parks, libraries, and community centres, alongside mental health support.

It called on individuals to act—check in on a friend, be fully engaged in conversations without digital distractions, connect with neighbours, participate in community groups, or offer their time through volunteering.

“If the problem is more serious, finding out about available support and services for people who feel lonely is important,” it added.

Source: GNA