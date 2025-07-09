Ghana’s table tennis star Abrefa wins gold at 2025 Wilmott Cup in UK

Ghanaian foreign-based table tennis player Derek Abrefa, together with his Central London teammates won gold at the 2025 Wilmott Cup Finals in Draycott, England.

Abrefa, who represented Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, was previously ranked ninth among the top African players.

He helped his Central London team win the renowned Wilmott Cup, one of England’s oldest table tennis leagues.

They defeated Team Birmingham 3-2 in the finals to emerge overall champions after impressively topping their group.

Speaking in an interview following his team’s victory at the tournament, Abrefa said he felt honoured to be a winner at such a prestigious table tennis competition in England.

“Despite the challenges I faced with my bat during the competition, I am very glad to come out successful together with my teammates. My utmost thanks go to God Almighty for bringing me this far.

“I also thank Central London, SKT Club, and ebaTT Club for inspiring me to this level. Special thanks to my teammates and others I battled with to attain the top spot. And to all out there who made this possible with your prayers and motivation,” said Abrefa.

The table tennis star added that he was looking to compete in more championships around England, in order to win more titles not only for himself, but also for Ghana.

Source: GNA