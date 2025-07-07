Driver arrested in Central Tongu for charging unapproved transport fares

Egey Desire, a 28-year-old commercial driver in Adidome, has been arrested by the Central Tongu District Police in collaboration with the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for charging unapproved transport fares.

Desire, who operates a vehicle with registration number GT 1578 T, was apprehended while transporting passengers from Ho to Adidome.

His arrest follows a series of complaints from commuters, who reported that some drivers in the area were flouting government directives to reduce transport fares nationwide.

Some of the passengers onboard the car disclosed to the Ghana News Agency and the security personnel that the driver charged an amount of GH¢40.00 instead of GH¢35.00.

They lamented that the drivers continue to charge the unapproved fares for several weeks despite commuters plea to them to adhere to government’s directive.

Authorities say the operation formed part of an ongoing effort to enforce compliance with the revised fare structure and to ensure transport operators upheld regulatory standards.

In a joint statement, the Police and the NIB emphasized their commitment to clamping down on such infractions across the Central Tongu district and beyond.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days.

The public has been encouraged to report similar incidents, while drivers and leadership of various transport unions have been urged to adhere strictly to the approved fare guidelines to avoid prosecution.

Source: GNA