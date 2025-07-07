Agradaa in more trouble as High Court throws out her submission of no case

Patricia Asiedua aka Agradaa, a serving convict, is expected to appear before an Accra High Court on July 30 to answer another case against her.

Agradaa, founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, is alleged to have posted nude pictures of an Accra based pastor on her television channel known as Thunder TV in 2021.

The High Court, presided over by Justice Mary Ekue Yanzuh, had dismissed a submission of no case filed on Agradaa’s behalf and ordered her to appear to open her defence in respect of the matter.

Mr Richard Baffour, one of Agradaa’s lawyers, earlier prayed the court for adjournment because Agradaa was not present in court.

The High Court declined defence counsel’s prayer.

It, however, ordered the Ghana Prison Service officers to produce Agradaa in court and ordered her to file her witness statement if any.

This would enable the court to conduct a case management conference.

Agradaa is before the High Court for possessing obscene material and non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

She has denied the offence.

She allegedly aired the nude pictures of Prophet Emmauel Appiah, also known as Osofo Biblical, who was accused of engaging in sexual act with a woman.

Prophet Appiah proceeded to court over Agradaa’s conduct alleging that the airing of the alleged video violated his rights to dignity and privacy.

Agradaa is serving a 15-year jail term after she was found guilty to engaging charlatanic advertisements and two counts of defrauding by false pretences.

The Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, sentenced Agradaa on July 3, 2025.

Agradaa’s lawyers have, however, filed an appeal at the Amasaman High Court saying the sentence was harsh and excessive adding “the whole trial was wrong in law.”

Source: GNA