Keta Municipal Assembly records outbreak of avian influenza

The Keta Municipality Assembly in the Volta Region has recorded an outbreak of avian influenza, commonly known as Bird Flu.

The Veterinary Regional Laboratory in the municipality has confirmed the outbreak and warned residents against consuming birds to prevent further spread of the disease.

In a press release dated Wednesday, July 2, 2025, and signed by Mr. Bernard Lawer, the Municipality Veterinary Officer, and sighted by the Ghana News Agency, called on all poultry farmers and the public to take biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Residents have been advised to report any unusual deaths and signs in their poultry to the Veterinary and Agricultural Officers in the Municipality,” he stated.

He further explained that the biosecurity measures were crucial in preventing the spread of Avian influenza and poultry farmers and the public have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their birds from the disease which include avoiding contact with infected birds, wearing protective clothing, and ensuring proper hygiene practices.

It was also indicated that Avian influenza (bird flu) was confirmed at Abor in the municipality and residents have been tasked to take precautionary measures and report any unusual deaths and signs in their poultry to the veterinary officers and to help identify and contain the outbreak and curb further spread of the disease.

“Further details and education on the outbreak will be updated and advised all to stay informed.”

The veterinary officers promised to provide guidance to the public on how to prevent the spread of the disease and protect themselves and their birds.

For further information and guidance, residents were urged to contact the Veterinary Officers in the Municipality on 0547951934, and for any support.

Source: GNA