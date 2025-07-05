Oil projects in Upper Manya Krobo abandoned despite full payments – PIAC reveals

Traditional authorities and the people of Upper Manya Krobo are urgently calling for action over multiple petroleum-funded infrastructure projects that remain incomplete, despite official records confirming full payments to the contractors involved.

The discrepancies emerged during a Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) forum held in Asesewa to review the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) allocations to the district.

What was intended to be an update session turned into a moment of public frustration as numerous discrepancies between project documentation and on-the-ground realities were exposed.

One of the most alarming findings was the 2018 Asesewa Market upgrade. According to official records, GH₵600,000 was allocated for the construction of a rural market, storage facilities, and mechanised boreholes.

However, PIAC inspection revealed just a single, incomplete borehole with no pipelines, water distribution system, or adequate infrastructure.

The market sheds that were constructed were also found to be of poor quality.

Similar concerns were raised about the Mensah Dawa–Apimsu road, which was earmarked for GH₵100,000 for bitumen surfacing. Only some drainage work was visible, and there was no sign of surfacing.

The Asesewa–Abuosso road, budgeted at GH₵169,516.17 in 2020 for regravelling, also showed no progress.

Even more troubling, records indicated the same road was reassigned in 2021 to Maripoma Company Ltd. for bitumen surfacing, raising fears of double funding or mismanagement.

A resurfacing project on the Aseseso–Agomeda road, costing GH₵2 million, further sparked confusion as its location appeared to lie outside Upper Manya Krobo, calling its relevance into question.

Other delayed or abandoned projects include the Asesewa–Aketebuor (GH₵187,139.17) and Asesewa–Akonta (GH₵185,849.54) roads, which also showed little to no progress.

Speaking during the forum, Divisional Chief of Asesewa, Nene Offei Tagbaja I, expressed shock over the revelations.

“Some of the figures do not reflect the work done on the ground,” he said.

The chief proposed a joint committee involving PIAC, the District Assembly, and community representatives to investigate further.

He also suggested referring the matter to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The chief raised additional concerns over payment timelines, citing instances where projects awarded in 2017 were only paid for in 2024, suggesting potential misuse of contractor identities.

Mr. Kwesi Lawer, the District Chief Executive, confirmed that the PIAC informed him about their intent to inspect three completed projects. Upon verification, none had been officially handed over or completed.

He said: “We saw that none of the works had been completed,”

Mr. Lawer promisedg to take up the matter with relevant petroleum agencies for thorough investigation.

Local leaders and residents are now calling for transparency, accountability, and the immediate completion of all stalled projects.

They insist that public funds must not go to waste and that infrastructural development in Upper Manya Krobo must not be neglected.

Source: GNA