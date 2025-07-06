Ghana has abundant resources to support livestock production – Prof Weseh

Professor Addah Weseh, Senior Lecturer, University for Development Studies (UDS) has said Ghana has abundant feed resources and land to support livestock production.

He said despite this huge potential, the country continued to import cattle from Burkina Faso; and offals from Ireland.

Professor Weseh said this in an interview with Ghana News Agency after delivering his inaugural lecture at the UDS in Tamale.

He suggested that the food production system in the country must be synergistically linked to the conservation and utilisation of crop residues to mitigate the impact of communal conflicts on livestock production.

He called for intensification of livestock production to move from rearing livestock to producing livestock.

He said the food production system in the country must be synergistically linked to crop residues to bridge the feed gap and reduce the importation of live ruminants.

He called for a deliberate investment policy on livestock infrastructure such as meat factories in the Upper East Region to curtail the influx and to reduce the importation of meat products in the country.

Source: GNA