All Nations University launches Handbook of Christian Faith in Public Square

The All Nations University (ANU) has launched a book entitled “Handbook of Christian Faith in Public Square” comprising a wide range of topics from different fields of study such as Science, Theology, Ethics, among others.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Koforidua, Professor Samuel H. Donkor, President of the University said the Handbook was firmly based on Christian faith but engaged with other religions to encourage and strengthen the faith of many.

The book has a multidisciplinary approach to touching many areas such as mental health, politics, justice, and governance.

It is edited by Professor Nicholas J. Wood, Professor at Oxford University, and Bishop Dhirendra Kumar Sahu, the Dean of School of Theology, ANU.

Its content highlights Public Theology in the Public University, Theology at supermarket, Incarnation and engagement, Bridging Pentecostalism in academia, Mental health services in Universities, Globalization and Microeconomics, among others.

Professor Donkor said “this is the first time a University in Ghana is launching a Handbook on Christian faith in the public square. This is a Christian country, and we need to know how to dialogue and to speak about the Christian Faith in Public Square because it is one of the important areas of discipline that has to be explored. ”

He noted that the collective vision and dedicated work behind the handbook culminated in its presentation at an international conference hosted by All Nations University in November 2024, where Professors, Researchers, Experts, Lecturers, and Students explored its key themes and findings.

The presentations delivered during the international conference were consolidated and now form the foundational content of the handbook launched today.

Professor Donkor endorsed the Handbook as a valuable resource for people from all social classes, particularly researchers and individuals seeking to make meaningful contributions to the advancement of humanity.

All Nations University, founded in 2002, has since evolved into a fully accredited Private Christian University, receiving its Charter in 2020.

