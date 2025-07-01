Two more young people shot at Nkwanta outskirts as violence continues

Tension and fear continue to grip residents of the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, leaving two more Konkomba youths in critical condition.

The two individuals are, Mr. Ujakpa Nakoja and Mr. Niyasangma Joseph, both from Pawa, a farming community in Nkwanta South were shot by unknown gunmen at Abrewankor junction.

The two victims were rushed for treatment at St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Village all in Nkwanta South Municipality.

The latest development has sparked widespread concern for peace, bringing Konkomba prominent personalitie, including Dr. Joshua Makubu and Deputy Superintendent of Prison (DSP), Mr. Daniel Machator, both former Oti Regional Minister’s and Ubor Tassan Konja VI, Kpassa-Wura, appealing for calm and restraint.

They urged the Konkomba communities to allow law enforcement agencies to handle the issues, rather than resorting to retaliation.

The personalities emphasized the importance of dialogue over violence, stating, ” Let peace prevail, let us choose dialogue over war”.

They also believe that conflict has a high cost, especially when innocent people are caught in the crossfire.

They said Konkomba community along with other ethnic groups in the area has a history of coexistence.

They highlighted the shared history among the Adele, Challa and Akyode people, and appealed for calm and restraint to allow state authorities to investigate the tragedy and ensure justice is served for the deceased and injured persons.

Source: GNA