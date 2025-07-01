Kadjebi to start Seasonal Malaria Chemo drug administration on July 2 

The Kadjebi District Health Directorate, in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service, and other partners, will commence the first round of Seasonal Malaria Chemo prevention (SMC) drug administration for children aged 2 to 59 months on Wednesday, July 2.

This round of dosing will end on July 6.

The campaign aims to protect the health of children aged 2-59 months from episodes of malaria infection throughout this year’s raining season.

Mrs. Mabel Amankwa-Amoah, the Kadjebi District Health Promotion Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

She mentioned that the second round of dosing will take place from July 30 to August 3, 2025, while the third round of drug administration would occur from August 27 to August 31, 2025.

The Health Promotion Officer added that the fourth round of dosing will commence September 24 to September 28, 2025.

Mrs. Amankwa-Amoah stated that trained Community Health Volunteers would visit house-to-house with the SMC drugs for dosing.

She called on the household heads, caretakers or guardians to ensure that children eat well before taking the drugs.

“Let’s cooperate and support the SMC programme to protect children and reduce the burden of malaria in the Kadjebi District”, she added.

Source: GNA