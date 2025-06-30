West African governments must push for harmonised visa regimes, cross border connectivity – GTA 

Mrs Marilyn Maame Efua Houadjeto, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), says West African governments must push for more harmonized visa regimes, improved cross-border connectivity and strong linkages between its destinations.

She said travelers must be able to journey from Accra to Lagos, Banjul to Abidjan, Abuja to Lomé with ease and confidence.

“We must remove the roadblocks, the bureaucracies, and build infrastructure or technology to support seamless travel.

Mrs Houadjeto made this observation at the eight Accra Weizo, a West African Travel Expo organised by Akwaaba African Travel Market, in collaboration with the GTA, on the theme: “Reimagining the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol.”

She said the ECOWAS free movement protocol was established to facilitate economic integration, trade and people-to-people exchange, hence “we must make it work more efficiently for travelers.”

The call to reimagine the ECOWAS protocol was a timely and powerful challenge to rethink how to unlock the full potential of Africa’s shared boarders and cultural wealth, she said.

Mrs Houadjeto noted that “Ghana is not just a stop on the map, but a gateway to African history, a crossroads to culture, a place of recognition, reconnection and discovery and we are building a tourism industry that is people-centered, supporting livelihoods, driving local enterprise, elevating communities and sustainable.”

“We are investing in initiatives that protect our biodiversity, preserve heritage sites and support community-based tourism. We are also committed to expanding green infrastructure, including the development of ecologists and game packs that offer environmentally conscious experiences while creating jobs and preserving our natural assets.”

The GTA was striving to help tell the real African stories that celebrated its resilience, showcase creativity and connection with the diaspora.

“We believe that by owning our heritage, we can change perspectives, inspire pride and create tourism experiences that are authentic and meaningful.”

“Let us rewrite the script of African tourism, rebuild the bridges between our people and redefine what it means to travel within this region.”

“As we re-imagine the ECOWAS Protocol, let us also re-imagine the role of tourism as a force for unity, progress and pride, move forward together with bold ideas, clear strategies and a shared commitment to shaping a more connected and prosperous West Africa.” Akwaaba African Travel Market,

Ambassador Ikechi Uko of the Akwaaba African Travel Market, said the expo was to improve travel and tourism growth in West Africa through easy access to towns and cities in West Africa, improving and simplifying airport and border processes, standardizing hotel and facilities for tourism through shared vision and presenting skilled and professional service providers to the world.

Africa is the biggest region in Africa, with over 400 million people rich in culture and tourist attractions.

“It receives the least number of tourists, yet West African countries generate the highest number of outbound travelers in Africa,” he noted.

There was the need to encourage West Africans to travel within the region, and this was the goal of Accra Weizo, Ambassador Uko said.

“To make this happen, there is a need to create a seamless travel environment, making West Africa an open domestic market, harnessing the market, and opportunities within which is the goal of Accra Weizo.”

Ambassador Uko urged tour stakeholders to discuss strategies for unlocking the full potential of regional tourism while fostering stronger cross-border collaboration.

Some events lined up for the travel expo are conferences, B2B, fun Trip, exhibition, and the Balafon Award of Excellence to recognise pioneers and best players in the industry for the ECOWAS region.

Source: GNA