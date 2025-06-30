UCC Agona Nyakrom Campus calls for infrastructural support to increase student intake   

The Agona Nyakrom Campus of University of Cape Coast (UCC), has appealed to Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang’s Foundation for infrastructural support to sustain the campus.

It has also urged its citizens both home and abroad to help provide hostel facilities as a matter of urgency to help increase student’s intake this academic year which commences in July/August.

Professor Isaac Buabeng, Director of the Campus, made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Nyakrom in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region.

He said the provision of adequate infrastructural support would help the campus to do double admissions of students in the Nyakrom enclave to sustain the campus.

Courses being offered at the Nyakrom campus are the same as that of UCC main campus, so the expansion of hostel facilities was immediately needed to get accommodation for the students, he indicated.

Last academic year, the campus admitted 325 students to study BSC in Nursing and BSC in Nutrition, but students are scattered in town due to limited space.

“This campus has been established here, to assist Agona Nyakrom and its enclave to offer opportunity to students from Nyakrom Senior High Technical School and others in Agona West and East to be admitted into the University,” Prof. Buabeng said.

He called on the chiefs, well to do citizens of Agonaman and all others to get on board to support the construction of hostel facilities, adding that the Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, Omanhene of Agona Nyakrom had indicated his preparedness to release land for such projects.

Prof. Buabeng appealed to the Swedru /Nyakrom Police Commanders to extend Police patrols to the campus to ensure security and safety of the students, particularly at night since the campus was remote from Agona Nyakrom town.

The Campus Director called on the Police commanders to set up police post at the campus to serve the community.

Prof. Buabeng said an Estate Development company has proposed to build 1,000 bed hostel facility on the campus as part of efforts to ease the accommodation problem.

He urged citizens of Agona Nyakrom both home and abroad to purchase shares the company had floated to support the construction to keep the campus running in Agona West Municipality.

Mr Samuel Kuffour, the administrator of UCC Agona Nyakrom campus, appealed to the MP for Agona West, Mrs Ernestina Ofori Dangbey and Mr Eric Gyamfi Odoom and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Agona West to use their good offices to fix streetlights on the campus road to ensure the safety of the students.

The Administrator said though the UCC administration had initiated the procurement of vehicles, individual donation of vehicles and logistics support to the campus would enhance effective administration.

Ms Yvonne Berko, a Lecturer in Nursing called on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), private companies, financial institutions, and many others in real estate development to help build hostels on campus.

She said the courses currently run on the campus had attracted many students, mostly females, requiring more accommodation facilities.

Ms Berko said the campus had successfully launched its Students Representative Council (SRC) with a week-long activities including a debate, talk shows and many more.

Source: GNA