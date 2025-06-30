Minority demands ministerial briefing over COVID 19 on Legon campus

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament has called for the Minister of Health to appear before the House to provide a comprehensive briefing on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases at the University of Ghana, Legon.

According to the Minority, the situation was spiraling out of control, fueling fear and panic across the country.

“Mr. Speaker, we don’t want to go through what the country went through some time back, so let’s make hay while the sun shines,” Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Minority Chief Whip, said on the floor of Parliament in Accra, on Friday.

“And I place this call right in front of the respected leader of the house that we should make an arrangement and get the sector minister to come and do the needful,” he added.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh explained that Minority’s demand for a ministerial briefing highlighted the need for clear information and transparency in addressing public health concerns.

“Mr. Speaker, by summoning the Minister of Health to Parliament, the Minority aims to ensure that the government takes proactive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health,” he stated

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh, also the NPP Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri sentiments were echoed by Mr. Nurudeen Muhammed Mumuni, NPP MP for Nalerigu/Gambaga, who emphasised the importance of transparency in addressing the resurgence of COVID-19.

“Mr. Speaker, it is a very important issue that we need to get the Health Minister to respond and update the country as to whether COVID is back or not,” Mr. Mumuni said.

The University of Ghana has suspended all social gatherings on campus due to the rising COVID-19 cases, a move backed by health authorities as a necessary step to curb further transmission.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has cautioned the public that COVID-19 remains present in the country, urging continued vigilance.

Source: GNA