Give Bawumia another chance – NPP member      

Mr. Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, at the weekend urged various presidential aspirants to give the former Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia another chance to lead the NPP to political victory in the Election 2028.

“We must agree and settle on that without reservations in the supreme interest of our great NPP and for the sake of regaining political power in 2028”, he stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odomase in the Sunyani West constituency.

The largest opposition NPP announced that its presidential primaries will be held on January 31, 2026, a date that was agreed on during a National Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday, June 17.

According to the party, the early decision was to give the party enough time to prepare for the 2028 General Election.

Commenting on the party’s decision, Mr. Mensah said that was laudable; and he explained that, that would not only provide enough time for the party to market its flagbearer but also create an opportunity for the NPP to tackle emerging challenges that might emanate during the presidential primary.

Nonetheless, he said with Alhaji Dr Bawumia who was also 2024 flagbearer of the NPP in the general election of 2024, the political fortunes of the party would be strengthened and thereby brighten the chances of the NPP to “recapture political power with ease.”

Mr. Mensah, 75 years old, and former organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region, said that all the presidential aspirants vying for the party’s flagbearership position “are good, highly connected and welcoming.”

However, he added that Alhaji Dr Bawumia “is the best bet for now because our checks show that many of the electorate have even regretted not voting for him as the President in the last General Election.”

Mr. Mensah stated: “This is not the time for us to agree and disagree because we all know that our defeat in 2024 was due to the voter apathy we experienced from our followings. It wasn’t a fault from Bawumia, but our own mistakes which shouldn’t be repeated.”

He therefore called on the NPP to bury their differences and endeavor to on other’s offences that might emanate from the 2024 electioneering, remain formidable and identify and tackle peculiar challenges that led to the NPP’s political defeat.

Mr. Mensah said: “We must all build consensus and give Bawumia another chance to lead the NPP to a total victory in 2028. It’s our own party and we must allow the NPP’s interest to supersede ours if we indeed desire to regain political power”.

Source: GNA